DragonVein (DVC) Price Hits $0.0673

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. One DragonVein coin can now be purchased for $0.0673 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DragonVein has a market cap of $10.32 million and approximately $883,471.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DragonVein has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,120.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,211.80 or 0.02518293 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.78 or 0.00643758 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00067878 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001796 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DragonVein Profile

DragonVein (DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 coins. DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

Buying and Selling DragonVein

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars.

