Drep [new] (DREP) Market Cap Reaches $42.13 Million

Drep [new] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. During the last week, Drep [new] has traded down 31.4% against the dollar. Drep [new] has a market capitalization of $42.13 million and $3.64 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Drep [new] coin can now be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00002283 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Drep [new]

Drep [new] is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Drep [new] Coin Trading

