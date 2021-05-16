Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.75.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th.
In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $227,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $36,517.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,027 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,290. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $25.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. Dropbox has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $28.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.35.
Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $511.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.17 million. Dropbox had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.47%. Dropbox’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dropbox will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Dropbox Company Profile
Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.
