Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.75.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $227,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $36,517.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,027 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,290. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 96,421.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,254,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,382,000 after buying an additional 10,243,776 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 965.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,404,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,107,000 after buying an additional 5,803,085 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at $59,989,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 652.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,014,000 after buying an additional 1,485,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 4,942.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,113,000 after buying an additional 1,285,984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $25.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. Dropbox has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $28.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.35.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $511.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.17 million. Dropbox had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.47%. Dropbox’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dropbox will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

