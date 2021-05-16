DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.73 Billion

Equities research analysts expect DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) to announce sales of $2.73 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for DTE Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.83 billion and the lowest is $2.63 billion. DTE Energy posted sales of $2.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DTE Energy will report full year sales of $12.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.36 billion to $13.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $12.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.76 billion to $13.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DTE Energy.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DTE. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price target (up from $137.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and set a $139.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.13.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $141.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $95.10 and a 52 week high of $145.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.085 per share. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.89%.

In other news, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total transaction of $297,311.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Thomas bought 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $126.56 per share, with a total value of $49,991.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,726.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DTE. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,931,000 after buying an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 766.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

See Also: LIBOR

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DTE Energy (DTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.