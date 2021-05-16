Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) is Chubb Ltd’s Largest Position

Chubb Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 65.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 773,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,471,979 shares during the period. Duck Creek Technologies comprises 98.9% of Chubb Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Chubb Ltd owned about 0.59% of Duck Creek Technologies worth $34,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 27,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. 29.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duck Creek Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.27.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $4,108,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 675,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,993,153.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CRO Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 91,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total transaction of $4,943,725.65. Following the sale, the executive now owns 514,230 shares in the company, valued at $27,907,262.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 587,433 shares of company stock worth $29,858,500. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCT stock opened at $36.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.78. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $33.91 and a one year high of $59.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -332.18.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $62.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.23 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

