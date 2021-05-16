Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $828,253.00 (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a market capitalization of $18.35 million and approximately $828,253.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded down 37.4% against the US dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001280 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

