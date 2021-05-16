Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Price Hits $0.45 on Major Exchanges (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 50.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a total market capitalization of $14.20 million and approximately $4.08 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00001149 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00089387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $216.86 or 0.00482698 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $102.27 or 0.00227649 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005010 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00041010 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $520.17 or 0.01157826 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

