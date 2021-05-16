DuckDaoDime (DDIM) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $460,522.00

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded down 14.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Over the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded down 37.6% against the dollar. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be bought for about $25.23 or 0.00055861 BTC on exchanges. DuckDaoDime has a total market capitalization of $26.32 million and $460,522.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00088569 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $215.40 or 0.00476903 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $102.47 or 0.00226879 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004969 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $524.14 or 0.01160486 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00040817 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Coin Profile

DuckDaoDime’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,491,062 coins and its circulating supply is 1,043,263 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DuckDaoDime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DuckDaoDime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

