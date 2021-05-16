Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.78 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) will report $5.78 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Duke Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.76 billion to $5.80 billion. Duke Energy posted sales of $5.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy will report full year sales of $25.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.83 billion to $25.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $25.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.75 billion to $26.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Duke Energy.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DUK. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.82.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $103.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Duke Energy has a 12 month low of $77.58 and a 12 month high of $108.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.28%.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DUK. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 166.0% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 85.3% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

