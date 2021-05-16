Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,927 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $7,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.82.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy stock opened at $103.06 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $77.58 and a 52-week high of $108.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.07 and a 200-day moving average of $93.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.28%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

