DXdao (DXD) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.62 Million

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One DXdao coin can now be purchased for about $367.60 or 0.00804180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DXdao has a total market cap of $18.13 million and $1.62 million worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DXdao has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.13 or 0.00105296 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003157 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000047 BTC.

DXdao Coin Profile

DXdao (CRYPTO:DXD) is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link . The official message board for DXdao is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

DXdao Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DXdao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DXdao using one of the exchanges listed above.

