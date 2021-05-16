Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Sold by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC cut its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,989 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,112 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Eagle Materials by 6.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,273,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter valued at $271,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 21.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 435,968 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,599,000 after purchasing an additional 77,813 shares during the period. Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter valued at $4,276,000. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter valued at $242,000. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 3,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.77, for a total value of $485,673.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,199,950.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 9,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total value of $1,364,986.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,872,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,331 shares of company stock valued at $2,676,060 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.50.

NYSE:EXP opened at $151.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.26 and a 1-year high of $153.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.24 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.26.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

