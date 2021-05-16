Earnbase Market Cap Tops $1.64 Million (ENB)

Earnbase (CURRENCY:ENB) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Earnbase has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and $4,123.00 worth of Earnbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Earnbase coin can now be bought for approximately $13.46 or 0.00029735 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Earnbase has traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Earnbase alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00091655 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $220.54 or 0.00487087 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $105.25 or 0.00232464 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004914 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00041113 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $523.04 or 0.01155193 BTC.

Earnbase Coin Profile

Earnbase’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,468 coins. Earnbase’s official Twitter account is @earnbasefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Earnbase’s official website is earnbase.org . The official message board for Earnbase is earnbasefinance.medium.com

Earnbase Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Earnbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Earnbase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Earnbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Earnbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Earnbase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.