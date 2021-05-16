Earneo (RNO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.93 Million

Earneo (CURRENCY:RNO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. In the last week, Earneo has traded 6% lower against the dollar. Earneo has a market capitalization of $5.93 million and $23,906.00 worth of Earneo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Earneo coin can currently be bought for $0.0233 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.23 or 0.00106471 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003103 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000080 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $391.58 or 0.00813749 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002178 BTC.

About Earneo

Earneo is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2018. Earneo’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,552,776 coins. Earneo’s official Twitter account is @Snapparazzi1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Earneo is www.earneo.io . Earneo’s official message board is medium.com/@Snapparazzi1

Buying and Selling Earneo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Earneo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Earneo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Earneo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

