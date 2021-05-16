Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.39 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) to announce $2.39 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.44 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.31 billion. Eastman Chemical reported sales of $1.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full-year sales of $9.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.19 billion to $9.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.31 billion to $10.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%.

EMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.23.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $128.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.53 and a 200-day moving average of $106.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $59.26 and a 12 month high of $129.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

In related news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 35,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $3,963,726.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 20,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.58, for a total transaction of $2,262,842.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at $465,288.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 229,306 shares of company stock worth $27,057,684. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,917,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,295,387,000 after buying an additional 630,045 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,573,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,054,182,000 after buying an additional 353,242 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,588,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,350,000 after buying an additional 17,792 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,383,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,046,000 after buying an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,338,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,463,000 after buying an additional 65,998 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

