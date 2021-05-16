Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.39 Billion

Posted by on May 16th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts expect Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) to announce $2.39 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.44 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.31 billion. Eastman Chemical posted sales of $1.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full-year sales of $9.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.19 billion to $9.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.31 billion to $10.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EMN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.23.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $128.99 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $59.26 and a 12 month high of $129.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.04. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

In other news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 35,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $3,963,726.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 8,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total transaction of $1,011,989.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,306 shares of company stock worth $27,057,684 over the last 90 days. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 351.9% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eastman Chemical (EMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.