Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.39 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) to announce $2.39 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.44 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.31 billion. Eastman Chemical posted sales of $1.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full-year sales of $9.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.19 billion to $9.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.31 billion to $10.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EMN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.23.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $128.99 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $59.26 and a 12 month high of $129.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.04. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

In other news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 35,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $3,963,726.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 8,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total transaction of $1,011,989.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,306 shares of company stock worth $27,057,684 over the last 90 days. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 351.9% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

