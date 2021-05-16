EasyFi Hits Market Cap of $23.31 Million (EASY)

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EASY) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. EasyFi has a market cap of $23.31 million and approximately $5.74 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EasyFi has traded down 18% against the dollar. One EasyFi coin can currently be bought for $9.23 or 0.00020526 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.53 or 0.00085673 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003601 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00020236 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002224 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $514.93 or 0.01145017 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.75 or 0.00115073 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00061572 BTC.

About EasyFi

EasyFi (EASY) is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. The official website for EasyFi is easyfi.network . The official message board for EasyFi is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

Buying and Selling EasyFi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EasyFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EasyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

