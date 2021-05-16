EasyFi Price Down 6.2% This Week (EASY)

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EASY) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. EasyFi has a total market cap of $26.22 million and $3.55 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EasyFi coin can now be purchased for $10.38 or 0.00021114 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, EasyFi has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.87 or 0.00089199 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003452 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00020561 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $552.73 or 0.01123828 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00065281 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.10 or 0.00114065 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00064633 BTC.

EasyFi Coin Profile

EasyFi (EASY) is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. EasyFi’s official message board is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . EasyFi’s official website is easyfi.network . EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

EasyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EasyFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EasyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

