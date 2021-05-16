easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EJTTF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

Get easyJet alerts:

Shares of EJTTF stock opened at $13.85 on Friday. easyJet has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $14.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.