eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,061 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 6,337 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in eBay were worth $4,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of eBay by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 867 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of eBay by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,918 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of eBay by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,797 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of eBay by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $60.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.38 and a fifty-two week high of $65.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.94. The company has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. eBay’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.93.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $169,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

