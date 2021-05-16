EchoLink (EKO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $151,360.00

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 16th. One EchoLink coin can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EchoLink has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. EchoLink has a total market cap of $1.82 million and $151,360.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00087273 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003442 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00020300 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $517.19 or 0.01077576 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.83 or 0.00064235 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.45 or 0.00113453 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00062787 BTC.

About EchoLink

EchoLink (EKO) is a coin. Its launch date was November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

