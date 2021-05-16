ECOMI (OMI) Price Hits $0.0038 on Major Exchanges

ECOMI (CURRENCY:OMI) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One ECOMI coin can currently be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ECOMI has a market capitalization of $631.06 million and $8.14 million worth of ECOMI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ECOMI has traded down 26.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00089104 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.07 or 0.00472920 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.55 or 0.00086377 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003553 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00020409 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

About ECOMI

ECOMI (CRYPTO:OMI) is a coin. Its launch date was May 17th, 2019. ECOMI’s total supply is 750,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,285,821,196 coins. ECOMI’s official Twitter account is @ecomi_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ECOMI is a technology company based in Singapore and it offers a one-stop-shop for digital collectibles through the ECOMI Collect app bringing pop culture and entertainment into the 21st century. The Collect app allows users to experience true ownership of premium digital collectibles. Through the app marketplace, users can obtain common, rare, or one-of-a-kind digital collectibles, share these across the social network service, and exchange them with the Collect community, all from the palm of their hand. ECOMI sees digital collectibles as a new asset class that offers intellectual property owners the opportunity for new revenue streams in the digital landscape. Digital streaming, gaming, and in-app purchasing have become a multibillion-dollar market and the next to join this digital trend is the pop culture and collectibles industry. ECOMI also offers two cold storage solutions- The Secure Wallet, available now, is the world's only true cold storage wallet. Currently stores BTC, LTC, ETH, XRP, BCH, GoChain, OMI, ERC20 tokens, ERC721 NFT's (digital collectibles). To be released Q4 2019- the ECOMI Collect Digital Wallet. A similar device however it is designed solely for NFTs and the OMI token. “

