Edgeware (EDG) Market Capitalization Hits $122.66 Million

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. In the last week, Edgeware has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Edgeware has a market cap of $122.66 million and approximately $958,371.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgeware coin can now be bought for about $0.0224 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00085890 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003661 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00020586 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $527.23 or 0.01139941 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00062802 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.48 or 0.00115627 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Edgeware Coin Profile

Edgeware (CRYPTO:EDG) is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,114,110,649 coins and its circulating supply is 5,487,782,836 coins. The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeware Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeware should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeware using one of the exchanges listed above.

