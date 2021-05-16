Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.05% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EPC. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter worth about $2,369,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 162,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,620,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 195.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 209,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,260,000 after acquiring an additional 138,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Northern Trust Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

EPC opened at $43.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.37. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1-year low of $25.05 and a 1-year high of $45.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $519.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

