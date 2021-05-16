Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Holdings Cut by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences comprises about 2.4% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $20,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $689,483,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,741,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $888,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365,014 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,783,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,987,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,085 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,581,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,239,027,000 after acquiring an additional 895,789 shares during the period. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 4,127,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $376,592,000 after acquiring an additional 828,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $5,769,853.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at $26,073,340.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 35,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total value of $3,280,554.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,015 shares in the company, valued at $8,952,544.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 331,411 shares of company stock valued at $28,358,009 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.93.

EW stock opened at $89.49 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $66.23 and a twelve month high of $98.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $55.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.59, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.46.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

