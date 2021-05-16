Egretia Achieves Market Cap of $16.99 Million (EGT)

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 16th. Egretia has a total market cap of $16.99 million and approximately $6.77 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Egretia coin can currently be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Egretia has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00087328 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003379 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00020187 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $492.11 or 0.01076554 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00063116 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.01 or 0.00113789 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

About Egretia

Egretia (EGT) is a coin. Its launch date was May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 coins. The official website for Egretia is egretia.io . The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Egretia is blog.egretia.io . Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Egretia project is cooperating with Egret Technology, a globally well-known HTML5 technology service provider. Their goal is to combine blockchain with HTML5 technology to create the world’s first HTML5 blockchain engine and platform, aiming for applying blockchain to vertical industries. Egretia is also committed to building four core platforms and an incubator, providing comprehensive blockchain solutions and services for players, content providers, channels and advertisers, and facilitating a complete ecosystem in which tokens circulate. EGT is an ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Egretia

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Egretia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Egretia using one of the exchanges listed above.

