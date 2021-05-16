Einsteinium Price Tops $0.31 on Major Exchanges (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 16th. One Einsteinium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000696 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded 29.8% lower against the US dollar. Einsteinium has a total market capitalization of $68.84 million and approximately $38,568.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.80 or 0.00633600 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00008283 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00009051 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000166 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,653,130 coins. The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

