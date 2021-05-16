Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) One Day Trading Volume Tops $924,583.00

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 16th. In the last seven days, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded 22.1% lower against the US dollar. Electric Vehicle Zone has a market cap of $28.54 million and $924,583.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can currently be bought for about $0.0645 or 0.00000144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00089104 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $211.07 or 0.00472920 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $103.86 or 0.00232718 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004810 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00041176 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $518.73 or 0.01162265 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Profile

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official message board is blog.naver.com/zin_life . Electric Vehicle Zone’s official website is www.evzlife.com

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electric Vehicle Zone directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electric Vehicle Zone should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electric Vehicle Zone using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

