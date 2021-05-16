Electrify.Asia (ELEC) Price Hits $0.0039 on Top Exchanges

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 16th. Electrify.Asia has a total market capitalization of $2.05 million and approximately $489,140.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Electrify.Asia has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One Electrify.Asia coin can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Electrify.Asia alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00084643 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003646 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00020477 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Cube (AUTO) traded 101,762.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002505 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $494.39 or 0.01141264 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.40 or 0.00114042 BTC.

Electrify.Asia Profile

Electrify.Asia is a coin. It launched on February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 coins and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 coins. The official message board for Electrify.Asia is medium.com/electrifyasia . Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia . The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Electrify.Asia is electrify.asia

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrify.Asia is an electricity marketplace for Asian territories, mainly the southwest region and is addressing the need for transparency and security in the consumption of energy. Electrify.Asia uses the blockchain and smart contracts to sell energy and has transacted more than 30GWh of electricity for commercial and industrial customers since March 2017 using their token ELEC. The ELEC token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum blockchain and is used within their marketplace to transact energy. “

Electrify.Asia Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrify.Asia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electrify.Asia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electrify.Asia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electrify.Asia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.