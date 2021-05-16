Electroneum Trading 25.3% Lower This Week (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 16th. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for $0.0159 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $284.74 million and $2.66 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 25.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000117 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 41.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,864,016,991 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

