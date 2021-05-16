Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Purchased by NBW Capital LLC

NBW Capital LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,127 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $3,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 881.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.07, for a total value of $145,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.99, for a total value of $848,390.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,593 shares in the company, valued at $4,485,890.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,710 shares of company stock worth $2,749,962 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EA opened at $138.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $110.15 and a one year high of $150.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.54.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

