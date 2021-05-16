Electrum Dark (ELD) Price Down 23.5% This Week

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 16th. During the last seven days, Electrum Dark has traded down 23.5% against the U.S. dollar. Electrum Dark has a market capitalization of $9,014.72 and approximately $107.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electrum Dark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000378 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000389 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.25 or 0.00113951 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000112 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Electrum Dark Coin Profile

ELD is a coin. Its launch date was March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Electrum Dark is electrumdark.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Buying and Selling Electrum Dark

