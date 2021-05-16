Elitium (EUM) Hits Market Capitalization of $145.41 Million

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One Elitium coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.83 or 0.00010299 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Elitium has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Elitium has a total market cap of $145.41 million and $510,656.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00086519 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003375 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00020213 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $500.25 or 0.01065977 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00063357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.13 or 0.00113207 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00062315 BTC.

Elitium (EUM) is a coin. Its launch date was December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,086,253 coins. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io . Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

