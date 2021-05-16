Ellipsis Reaches Market Cap of $211.70 Million (EPS)

Ellipsis (CURRENCY:EPS) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Ellipsis has a total market cap of $211.70 million and approximately $43.33 million worth of Ellipsis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ellipsis has traded down 21.9% against the US dollar. One Ellipsis coin can currently be purchased for $1.76 or 0.00003838 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00088342 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003616 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00020560 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $516.96 or 0.01127927 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00063186 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.43 or 0.00116573 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

About Ellipsis

Ellipsis (CRYPTO:EPS) is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2020. Ellipsis’ total supply is 295,403,424 coins and its circulating supply is 120,353,298 coins. Ellipsis’ official Twitter account is @EpanusToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Epanus is a decentralized token, based on the Ethereum encryption technology, which can be used as value reserve. Convenient when it comes to small daily transactions, and better in terms of value retention in the medium and long term. Through Cloud Mining technology, where the mining happens in the “cloud” through a remote datacenter with incredible shared processing power, it provides the users with the option of mining tokens without having to worry about hardware management. “

Ellipsis Coin Trading

