EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.28 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) to announce sales of $2.28 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for EMCOR Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.32 billion and the lowest is $2.25 billion. EMCOR Group posted sales of $2.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EMCOR Group will report full year sales of $9.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.31 billion to $9.36 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.57 billion to $9.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover EMCOR Group.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.37. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion.

Separately, Sidoti cut EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

NYSE EME opened at $124.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.31 and a beta of 1.18. EMCOR Group has a twelve month low of $55.23 and a twelve month high of $127.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.30 and a 200 day moving average of $98.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $2,854,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $228,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 16,900.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

