EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.28 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) to report $2.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for EMCOR Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.32 billion. EMCOR Group posted sales of $2.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that EMCOR Group will report full year sales of $9.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.31 billion to $9.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $9.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.57 billion to $9.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover EMCOR Group.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.37. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion.

Separately, Sidoti lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of EME stock opened at $124.78 on Friday. EMCOR Group has a 12 month low of $55.23 and a 12 month high of $127.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.31 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

In other news, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $228,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $2,854,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EMCOR Group (EME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.