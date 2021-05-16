Emerald Crypto Price Tops $0.0238 (EMD)

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 16th. Emerald Crypto has a market cap of $455,358.89 and approximately $15.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emerald Crypto coin can currently be bought for about $0.0238 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Emerald Crypto has traded 25.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000145 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000038 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 65.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Emerald Crypto

EMD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. The Reddit community for Emerald Crypto is https://reddit.com/r/emeraldcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emerald Crypto’s official website is www.emeraldcrypto.de . Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a cryptocurrency based on LiteCoin. It uses proof of work (POW) to create distributed trustless consensus and solve the double-spend problem. There are dedicated seed nodes for syncing into the right blockchain. Emerald Crypto uses 20 second block time for continuous confirmation of the transactions on its blockchain. The mining difficulty is retargeted after each block and is calculated by using the Dark Gravity Wave 3 algorithm. It is an open source project, that rebranded from Emerald to Emerald Crypto on August 04, 2014. “

Buying and Selling Emerald Crypto

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emerald Crypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emerald Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

