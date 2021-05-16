Emercoin (EMC) Tops One Day Volume of $83,921.00

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 16th. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000529 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Emercoin has traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. Emercoin has a total market cap of $11.60 million and $83,921.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00011898 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 47,433,008 coins. Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

