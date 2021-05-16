Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,251 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $188,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 745,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,913,000 after buying an additional 19,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 42,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EMR. Gordon Haskett raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

EMR opened at $95.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.11. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $52.82 and a 12 month high of $96.90.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

