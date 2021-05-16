Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. Acquires 59,663 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 199.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,663 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 3.1% of Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $19,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,606,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 248.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,289,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,131,000 after acquiring an additional 920,113 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,035,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,066,000 after acquiring an additional 279,042 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,936,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,127,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,266,000 after acquiring an additional 168,934 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $219.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.97. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $124.96 and a 1 year high of $227.82.

