Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 25,492 Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,800,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 246.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after buying an additional 47,578 shares during the period. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 390,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,949,000 after buying an additional 188,964 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PEJ opened at $44.16 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $55.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.77 and a 200-day moving average of $42.69.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.