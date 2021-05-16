Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. Buys 8,632 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 540,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,632 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 4.6% of Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $28,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 22,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 40,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 16,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $51.80 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.56 and a 1-year high of $56.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.35.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

