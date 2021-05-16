Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. Has $27.05 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 851,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,244 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. owned 0.30% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $27,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Zeit Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 248.9% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $31.59 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.76 and a 12 month high of $34.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.46.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

