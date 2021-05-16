Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. Has $43.32 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 108,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 7.0% of Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $43,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,540,076,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,981,000 after buying an additional 3,361,013 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,870,000 after buying an additional 1,309,395 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 184.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,421 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,888 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $418.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $412.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $384.10. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $282.25 and a 12 month high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

