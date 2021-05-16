Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. Sells 4,969 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,969 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 3.2% of Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $19,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 81,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after buying an additional 12,672 shares during the period. Acas LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,640,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 113,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after buying an additional 15,441 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 266,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,066,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,371,000 after purchasing an additional 503,477 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $77.25 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.65 and a fifty-two week high of $79.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.84.

