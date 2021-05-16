Eminer 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.42 Million (EM)

Eminer (CURRENCY:EM) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. One Eminer coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Eminer has traded down 31.5% against the dollar. Eminer has a total market capitalization of $9.39 million and $1.42 million worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00085419 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003760 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00020898 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Cube (AUTO) traded 101,762.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002495 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $501.91 or 0.01154221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.76 or 0.00114432 BTC.

Eminer Profile

Eminer (EM) is a coin. Its launch date was July 16th, 2019. Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,454,500,099 coins. The official website for Eminer is eminer.pro . Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans . Eminer’s official message board is medium.com/@EM29172525

According to CryptoCompare, “Eminer hash rate service platform aims to reintegrate and redefine the mining industrial ecology based on blockchain hash rate with blockchain thoughts and finally build into a blockchain hash rate financial service platform integrating hash rate service, financial service, and information service. The corresponding platform token EM makes the miners and their hash rates token-based with certain value liquidity, which is the core of the entire Eminer ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Eminer

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eminer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eminer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eminer using one of the exchanges listed above.

