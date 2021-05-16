Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $156.11 Million

Analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) will post $156.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Employers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $150.10 million to $162.11 million. Employers posted sales of $211.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Employers will report full-year sales of $636.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $615.90 million to $656.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $654.92 million, with estimates ranging from $629.30 million to $680.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Employers.

Get Employers alerts:

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Employers had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $163.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on EIG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Employers from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Employers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Employers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

In related news, EVP Tracey Lynn Berg sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $318,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,757.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Employers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,132,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Employers by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 533,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Employers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,827,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Employers by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 476,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,514,000 after purchasing an additional 43,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Employers by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. 79.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EIG stock opened at $42.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of -0.03. Employers has a 12 month low of $26.03 and a 12 month high of $43.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.15 and its 200 day moving average is $35.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. Employers’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Employers (EIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.