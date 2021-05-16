Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Reaches One Day Volume of $155,436.00

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 16th. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be bought for about $0.0984 or 0.00000226 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Empty Set Dollar has a market capitalization of $43.87 million and approximately $155,436.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded down 28.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Empty Set Dollar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002300 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00087192 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $210.48 or 0.00484041 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $99.55 or 0.00228925 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004837 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $509.79 or 0.01172347 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00040510 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Profile

Empty Set Dollar was first traded on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here . Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empty Set Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Empty Set Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Empty Set Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Empty Set Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.