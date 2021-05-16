Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 14,201 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,400,673 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 14,201 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan comprises approximately 2.7% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Kinder Morgan worth $23,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 239.5% in the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 34,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 24,248 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 262,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after buying an additional 14,177 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 224,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 27,640 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 297,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 78,700 shares during the period. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 68,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $18.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 367.20, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 113.68%.

KMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.