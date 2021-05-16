Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 15,585 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,585 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Stifel Financial worth $6,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,877,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230,206 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,462,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,834 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,120,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,435 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $56,555,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,412,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,736,000 after purchasing an additional 770,121 shares during the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Stifel Financial from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Stifel Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.13.

Shares of SF opened at $70.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.59. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $27.12 and a 12 month high of $72.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

In other news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski sold 35,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total value of $2,080,541.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,252,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,895,044.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Zemlyak sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $174,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,195,796 shares in the company, valued at $69,356,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,710 shares of company stock worth $10,597,132 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

